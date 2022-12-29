Overview

Dr. Bridget Seymour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Seymour works at SMG Women's Health Haverhill in Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.