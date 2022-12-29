Dr. Bridget Seymour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seymour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Seymour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bridget Seymour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Seymour works at
Locations
Haverhill62 Brown St Ste 503, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 521-3681
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great personality. Makes you feel at ease. One of the best and brightest.
About Dr. Bridget Seymour, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811104789
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seymour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seymour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seymour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seymour works at
Dr. Seymour has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seymour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Seymour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seymour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seymour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seymour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.