Dr. Bridget Sinnott, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bridget Sinnott, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dublin U and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Sinnott works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Osteoporosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Urinary Stones
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Pharyngitis
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asthma
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Tachycardia
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Conn's Syndrome
Cough
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Gout
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pheochromocytoma
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Jan 10, 2023
Dr. Sinnott is very knowledgeable and takes the time to really talk to you as a patient. Found out and started treatment for my health problems in a very timely manner. Follows up with you without having to ask. Highly recommend
Candy D — Jan 10, 2023
Photo: Dr. Bridget Sinnott, MD
About Dr. Bridget Sinnott, MD

  Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  24 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1215912399
Education & Certifications

  U IL Coll Med
  CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
  Cleveland Clinic|Mercy Hospital and Medical Center|University of Illinois Hospital
  Dublin U
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bridget Sinnott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinnott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sinnott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sinnott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sinnott works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sinnott’s profile.

Dr. Sinnott has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinnott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinnott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinnott.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinnott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinnott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

