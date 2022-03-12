Dr. Bridget Voigt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voigt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Voigt, MD
Overview of Dr. Bridget Voigt, MD
Dr. Bridget Voigt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Voigt works at
Dr. Voigt's Office Locations
Rush Pediatric Primary Care Center1645 W Jackson Blvd Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Voigt is a wonderful, caring, compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Bridget Voigt, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nw U Chld Mem Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Voigt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voigt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voigt works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Voigt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voigt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voigt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voigt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.