Overview of Dr. Bridget Voigt, MD

Dr. Bridget Voigt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Voigt works at Rush Pediatric Primary Care Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.