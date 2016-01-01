Dr. Bridgette Collins-Burow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins-Burow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridgette Collins-Burow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bridgette Collins-Burow, MD
Dr. Bridgette Collins-Burow, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Collins-Burow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Collins-Burow's Office Locations
-
1
Tulane Cancer Center Clinic150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins-Burow?
About Dr. Bridgette Collins-Burow, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1942478805
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins-Burow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins-Burow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins-Burow works at
Dr. Collins-Burow has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins-Burow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Collins-Burow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins-Burow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins-Burow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins-Burow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.