Overview of Dr. Bridgette Duggan, MD

Dr. Bridgette Duggan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA.



Dr. Duggan works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.