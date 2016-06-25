See All Oncologists in San Diego, CA
Overview of Dr. Bridgette Duggan, MD

Dr. Bridgette Duggan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Duggan works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duggan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    3390 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste 130, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 455-5524

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jun 25, 2016
    Dr Duggan takes her work very seriously, yet described doing laparoscopic hysterectomy surgery as fun. She obviously enjoys her work because she is so expert at it. My surgery was a breeze and I can only thank Dr Duggan and her caring staff for the wonderful care. Each member of her staff from Margie, new patient coordinator, to Brigette, surgery scheduler and support, to Kayla the nurse practitioner, everyone did an excellent job of making me feel important and prepared. Thanks, C. Pieper
    Cathy Pieper in Fallbrook Ca — Jun 25, 2016
    About Dr. Bridgette Duggan, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841212081
    Education & Certifications

    • La Co/USC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bridgette Duggan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duggan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duggan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duggan works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Duggan’s profile.

    Dr. Duggan has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.