Overview of Dr. Bridgette Parish, MD

Dr. Bridgette Parish, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from AMERICAN COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Parish works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.