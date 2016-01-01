Dr. Ramkissoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridglal Ramkissoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bridglal Ramkissoon, MD
Dr. Bridglal Ramkissoon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sebring, FL.
Dr. Ramkissoon works at
Dr. Ramkissoon's Office Locations
Florida Hospital Heartland4325 Sun N Lake Blvd Ste 104, Sebring, FL 33872 Directions (863) 402-0066
Heartland Professional Plaza6801 US Highway 27 N Ste A3, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 402-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Adventhealth Wauchula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bridglal Ramkissoon, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1639110018
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramkissoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramkissoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramkissoon has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramkissoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramkissoon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramkissoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramkissoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramkissoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.