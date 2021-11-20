Dr. Muller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brie Ann Muller, MD
Overview of Dr. Brie Ann Muller, MD
Dr. Brie Ann Muller, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Muller works at
Dr. Muller's Office Locations
-
1
Rush Copley Medical Center2020 Ogden Ave Ste 400, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (312) 942-3034Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Rush Center for Congenital & Structural Heart Disease1653 W Congress Pkwy # 770, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6800
-
3
Ingalls Family Care Center6703 159th St Ste 120, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (312) 942-3034
-
4
Rush Center for Congenital & Structural Heart Disease1653 W Congress Pkwy # 770, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muller?
Treats us like family and couldn't imagine going anywhere else
About Dr. Brie Ann Muller, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1053553313
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muller works at
Dr. Muller has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.