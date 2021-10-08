Dr. Bright McConnell III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bright McConnell III, MD
Overview of Dr. Bright McConnell III, MD
Dr. Bright McConnell III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daniel Island, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Mount Pleasant Hospital.
Dr. McConnell III works at
Dr. McConnell III's Office Locations
-
1
Charleston Sports Medicine900 Island Park Dr Ste 105, Daniel Island, SC 29492 Directions (843) 284-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McConnell III?
Dr. McConnell was great throughout my treatment. He was caring and made sure any questions I had were answered.
About Dr. Bright McConnell III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1770552481
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConnell III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McConnell III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConnell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McConnell III works at
Dr. McConnell III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McConnell III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.