Overview of Dr. Bright McConnell III, MD

Dr. Bright McConnell III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daniel Island, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Mount Pleasant Hospital.



Dr. McConnell III works at Charleston Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Centers in Daniel Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.