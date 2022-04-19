Overview

Dr. Brigid Boland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Boland works at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.