Dr. Brigid Boland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
University of California San Diego Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center9350 Campus Point Dr Ste 2B, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-7423
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Hi, I am one of Dr. Boland's patients and I have to let everyone know how wonderful she is. In all honesty Dr. Boland is not a perky human, she takes her job seriously and genuinely cares about her patients. She is attentive, I have always felt heard and she does not rush me. She changed my life, when my life was at the lowest point. I was coming from Sharp and they had done a terrible job, and were very, very negligent with my care. Dr. Boland built up my faith, she gave me hope and helped me see ahead. I had an extreme chronic flare, of a disorderI didn't know I had. I was confused and lost, my knowledge of the medications I was on and what happened to me was limited and she moved mountains to help me. She was diligent, attentive, communicative, and her team were just exceptional. Is there a lengthy wait time to see her? Sometimes but I feel like that's all Doctor's, I don't feel like that is a reflection of her or her capabilities.
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- U C S D Thornton Hospital - La Jolla
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Boland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boland has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boland.
