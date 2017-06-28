Overview

Dr. Brigid Carlson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at Shrewsbury Internal Medicine in Shrewsbury, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.