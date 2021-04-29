Dr. Freyne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brigid Freyne, MD
Overview of Dr. Brigid Freyne, MD
Dr. Brigid Freyne, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They completed their fellowship with U CA Los Angeles
Dr. Freyne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Freyne's Office Locations
-
1
Brigid Freyne MD Inc.39755 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd Ste F110, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 696-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freyne?
I’ve been going to Dr Freyne for several years now I would recommend her highly She listens to you and helps to get your needs met Very caring and understanding
About Dr. Brigid Freyne, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1689640856
Education & Certifications
- U CA Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freyne accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freyne works at
Dr. Freyne has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Freyne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freyne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.