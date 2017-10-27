Overview

Dr. Brigid Mack, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Mack works at Albany Family Medicine, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.