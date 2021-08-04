Dr. Brigitte Abrishami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrishami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brigitte Abrishami, MD
Overview of Dr. Brigitte Abrishami, MD
Dr. Brigitte Abrishami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Potomac, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Abrishami's Office Locations
Brigitte J Abrishami MD11904 Darnestown Rd Ste E, North Potomac, MD 20878 Directions (301) 591-2465
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, very knowledgeable Dr. Always welcoming and personable, while providing excellent care, with prompt follow up. Gives the best advice and can leave knowing I’ve been taken care of. Have recommended dr Abrishami to several members of my friends and family!
About Dr. Brigitte Abrishami, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Dr. Abrishami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrishami accepts Cigna-HealthSpring and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrishami speaks French.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrishami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrishami.
