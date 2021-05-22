Dr. Brij Dewan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brij Dewan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brij Dewan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dewan works at
Locations
Gull Road1535 Gull Rd Ste 105, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 385-9900
Digestive Health Center3770 Capital Ave SW Ste B, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 441-1776
Nephrology Center Westside Div of Para6565 W Main St Ste C, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Directions (269) 372-1580
Ascension Medical Center Borgess Immediate Medical Care7901 Angling Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 324-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dewan did my colonscopy many years back. It was extremely precise and well written, going into lots of detail. Some of his findings are still relevant many years later. Good recommendations. Competent and well done. Not a party atmosphere but I did not expect that. Excellent professionalism.
About Dr. Brij Dewan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewan has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.