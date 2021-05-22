Overview

Dr. Brij Dewan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dewan works at Ascension Medical Group-Kalamazoo Gastroenterology in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Battle Creek, MI and Portage, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.