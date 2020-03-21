Overview

Dr. Brijesh Bhambi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bakersfield Heart Hospital and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bhambi works at CENTRAL CARDIOLOGY MEDICAL CLINIC, Bakersfield, CA in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.