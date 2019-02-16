Dr. Brijesh Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brijesh Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brijesh Kapoor, MD
Dr. Brijesh Kapoor, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kapoor's Office Locations
Renal Associates PA11481 Toepperwein Rd Ste 1202, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 655-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kapoor is a excellent doctor, very concern about his patients and makes sure he follows up with them ...
About Dr. Brijesh Kapoor, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapoor speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
