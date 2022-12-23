Overview of Dr. Brijesh Mehta, MD

Dr. Brijesh Mehta, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.