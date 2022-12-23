Dr. Brijesh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brijesh Mehta, MD
Overview of Dr. Brijesh Mehta, MD
Dr. Brijesh Mehta, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Neuroscience1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5229Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Neuroscience601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 206, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 601-5223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent (though a little slow prescribing the pre-procedure medication). I had previously had brain aneurysm surgery with Dr. Duong, who moved to Jacksonville. Dr. Mehta took over. He had carefully reviewed my records when I met with him, and, once he learned about the pre-procedure medication problem, he contacted me on his personal cell phone, and ensured everything went smoothly. I thank God for Dr. Mehta and Dr. Duong.
About Dr. Brijesh Mehta, MD
- Endovascular Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- Male
- 1992909717
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Beth Israel Deaceness Med Ctr
- University Of North Carolina
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Mehta speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
