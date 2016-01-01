Overview

Dr. Brijesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Patel works at HeartPlace in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.