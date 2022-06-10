Dr. Brinda Dixit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brinda Dixit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brinda Dixit, MD
Dr. Brinda Dixit, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Dr. Dixit works at
Dr. Dixit's Office Locations
Virginia Rheumatology Clinic516 Innovation Dr Ste 204, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 277-9927
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dixit is very thorough. She listens and is helpful with medical terms and explanations. Her office is friendly, which is helpful when you are stressed.
About Dr. Brinda Dixit, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1275514861
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Brown U/ri Hospital
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixit accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixit has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dixit speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixit.
