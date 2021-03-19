Dr. Koya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brinda Koya, MD
Dr. Brinda Koya, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Levine Cancer Institute Pinevil10650 Park Rd Ste 420A, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (980) 442-0410
Levine Cancer Institute10660 Park Rd Ste 2100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (980) 442-0410
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
As a cancer patient, I found her to be very thorough, helpful, and pleasant. The treatment she ordered for my situation was radiation and chemo and the following tests she ran were why I'm 4 yrs cancer free. She saved my life. Hans Schuler, Charlotte.NC
- Hematology
- English
- 1811193923
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Koya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koya has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.