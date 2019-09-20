Dr. Brinders Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brinders Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Brinders Jones, MD
Dr. Brinders Jones, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Pediatric Partners of Memphis LLC6063 Mount Moriah Road Ext Ste 13, Memphis, TN 38115 Directions (901) 366-0080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
She is amazing! Thanks
About Dr. Brinders Jones, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205854676
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.