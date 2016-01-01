Dr. Brindusa Truta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brindusa Truta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brindusa Truta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Institute Of Med and Pharmacy In Cluj Napoca and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1830 E Monument St Rm 426, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-9679
Johns Hopkins Gastroenterology & Hepatology2360 W Joppa Rd Ste 205, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 955-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brindusa Truta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Institute Of Med and Pharmacy In Cluj Napoca
- Internal Medicine
