Dr. Brion Reichler, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brion Reichler, MD

Dr. Brion Reichler, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.

Dr. Reichler works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reichler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1627
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr. Reichler knows nerves but, as important, he is a very precise communicator. He takes his time asking the patient all the information he factors into his diagnosis and keeps coming back with questions to resolve any ambiguity. Consequently, both he and the patient come away from the visit with as clear an understanding as possible of the problem, the prognosis, and any recommended next steps. He never rushes the consultation - his goal seems to be thoroughness. I highly recommend him.
    Scott Flagg — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Brion Reichler, MD

