Dr. Briseida Casta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Briseida Casta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Briseida Casta, MD
Dr. Briseida Casta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Dr. Casta works at
Dr. Casta's Office Locations
-
1
Briseida Casta MD P.a2731 Executive Park Dr Ste 3, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 389-1064
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casta?
Dr. Casta was excellent since day one. Very knowledgable, sweet and caring as well.
About Dr. Briseida Casta, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376531566
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casta works at
Dr. Casta speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Casta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.