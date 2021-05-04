Dr. Britney Cruz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Britney Cruz, DDS
Overview
Dr. Britney Cruz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, NC.
Dr. Cruz works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1280 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (844) 228-7375
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz?
Aspen Dental is by far THE place to get your teeth worked on, and honestly? Dr. Cruz is The woman for the job. I went into my consultation with tooth pain, and about an hour later, learned that my lack of attention to my mouth had consequences that terrified me. Dr. Cruz and other staff members took the time to explain to me what the situation is, and what we can do going forward. They drafted up a whole dental work plan for me, with the end goal clear: enabling me to LOVE my smile! I got on the schedule for my first procedure later on the same week - all very affordable, too. I've never thought I would say that getting a tooth pulled was fun, but with such a cheerful and skilled dentist, and equipment seeming to be from the near future, it truly did feel that way. The whole staff radiates positivity and understanding, and I left my appointment with a never before felt confidence to me in regards to my dental health. 10/10 would recommend :)
About Dr. Britney Cruz, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1093323479
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.