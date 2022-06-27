See All Pediatric Neurologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Britt Stroud, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.9 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Britt Stroud, MD

Dr. Britt Stroud, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Stroud works at Lee Physician Group - Pediatric Neurology in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stroud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Developmental Behavior - Women & Children's Medical Plaza - Lee Health Physician Group
    15901 Bass Rd Ste 108, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-6050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Concussion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2022
    Dr Stroud always goes above and beyond for Brennan. He is an excellent doctor!
    — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Britt Stroud, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English
    • 1336368927
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Britt Stroud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stroud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stroud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stroud works at Lee Physician Group - Pediatric Neurology in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stroud’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

