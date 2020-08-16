Overview of Dr. Britt Thedinger, MD

Dr. Britt Thedinger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Midwest Surgical Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Thedinger works at Britt A. Thedinger MD PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Bellevue, NE and Fremont, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.