Dr. Brittain Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittain Little, MD
Overview
Dr. Brittain Little, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Little works at
Locations
-
1
West Tennessee Medical Group27 Medical Center Dr Ste 27A, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Little?
He is thorough, compassionate, patient, and knowledgeable. One of the best I’ve seen!
About Dr. Brittain Little, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1053514141
Education & Certifications
- ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little works at
Dr. Little has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.