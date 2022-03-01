Overview

Dr. Brittain Little, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Little works at West Tennessee Medical Group in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.