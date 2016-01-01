Dr. Brittainy Dark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittainy Dark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brittainy Dark, MD
Dr. Brittainy Dark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA.
Dr. Dark works at
Dr. Dark's Office Locations
Maternal Gynerations600 Professional Dr Ste 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 513-4000
Covenant Family Medicine2098 Teron Trce Ste 150, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (770) 513-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brittainy Dark, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1144535790
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dark works at
Dr. Dark has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dark.
