Overview of Dr. Brittania Lee, DO

Dr. Brittania Lee, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Family Practice at Makefield Executive Quarters in Yardley, PA with other offices in Bristol, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.