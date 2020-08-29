See All Dermatologists in Madison, WI
Dr. Brittany Buhalog, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brittany Buhalog, MD is a Dermatologist in Madison, WI. 

Dr. Buhalog works at SSM Health in Madison, WI with other offices in Janesville, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dean Care
    752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 824-4000
  2. 2
    Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - Janesville
    3200 E Racine St, Janesville, WI 53546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 371-8150
  3. 3
    University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics
    2639 University Ave Ste 201, Madison, WI 53705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 263-0572

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo
  • Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville
  • Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 29, 2020
About Dr. Brittany Buhalog, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720474513
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brittany Buhalog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buhalog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Buhalog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Buhalog has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhalog.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buhalog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buhalog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

