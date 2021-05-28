Dr. Brittany Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Chapman, MD
Overview of Dr. Brittany Chapman, MD
Dr. Brittany Chapman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Chapman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chapman's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology3900 Kresge Way Ste 41, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology2400 Eastpoint Parkway Suite 430, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology4004 Dupont Circle Suite 210, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chapman?
One of the best neurologists in town if you have seizures. She truly cares about me and it makes a big difference! I have especially appreciated the extra attention she showed for me when I was pregnant and had no seizures during my entire pregnancy.
About Dr. Brittany Chapman, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417119082
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chapman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman works at
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Tremor, Sleep Apnea and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.