Overview of Dr. Brittany Crenshaw, MD

Dr. Brittany Crenshaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plymouth, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Crenshaw works at doctorondemand in Plymouth, MN with other offices in Quitman, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.