Dr. Brittany Denny, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brittany Denny, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan College of Osteopathic Medicine (Private College) and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Denny works at ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics I Gynecology in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Last Known Location
    5180 Chappel Dr Ste B4, Perrysburg, OH 43551
    Last Known Location
    5308 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2022
    Dr. Denny helped my wife get through a very complicated labor. She was encouraging, intelligent, and very gently brought up options when it was clear we needed to change our plan. Her procedural skills were excellent and I think we avoided a C-section that would have taken place with any other doctor.
    Julia and Dave — Jan 25, 2022
    About Dr. Brittany Denny, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952642662
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Hlth Partners St Vincent Mercy Med Ctr
    • Michigan College of Osteopathic Medicine (Private College)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brittany Denny, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denny has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Denny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

