Dr. Brittany Denny, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brittany Denny, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan College of Osteopathic Medicine (Private College) and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Denny works at
Last Known Location5180 Chappel Dr Ste B4, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (111) 111-1
Last Known Location5308 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-5608
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Dr. Denny helped my wife get through a very complicated labor. She was encouraging, intelligent, and very gently brought up options when it was clear we needed to change our plan. Her procedural skills were excellent and I think we avoided a C-section that would have taken place with any other doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Mercy Hlth Partners St Vincent Mercy Med Ctr
- Michigan College of Osteopathic Medicine (Private College)
