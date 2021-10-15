Overview of Dr. Brittany Dobson, MD

Dr. Brittany Dobson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Dobson works at The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.