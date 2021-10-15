Dr. Brittany Dobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Dobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brittany Dobson, MD
Dr. Brittany Dobson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Dobson's Office Locations
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates44 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 422-4921
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates133 Benmore Dr Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 644-4883
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dobson?
Dr. Dobson is an exceptional doctor. Her bedside manner is superb and she is compassionate and caring along with being an expert in her field.
About Dr. Brittany Dobson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1770927683
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida Department Of Otolaryngology
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobson has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.