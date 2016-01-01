See All Dermatologists in Springfield, VA
Dr. Brittany Heffner, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brittany Heffner, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, VA. They graduated from Drexel University.

Dr. Heffner works at Kaiser Permanente Springfield in Springfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Mob
    6501 Loisdale Ct, Springfield, VA 22150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 922-1000

Genital Warts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Warts
Genital Warts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Warts

Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Brittany Heffner, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861806457
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Drexel University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brittany Heffner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heffner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Heffner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heffner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heffner works at Kaiser Permanente Springfield in Springfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. Heffner’s profile.

Dr. Heffner has seen patients for Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heffner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Heffner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heffner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heffner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heffner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

