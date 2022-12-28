Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Henderson works at
Locations
Charleston Thyroid Center1054 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Ste A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 388-7545
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Henderson since 2018. She is extremely knowledgeable and in my humble opinion “the Best in her field “. We travel from Winston-Salem NC because we trust and value her wisdom. There are not enough accolades to describe her worth and professional. So thankful for her.
About Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Miami University of Ohio
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Cancer and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
