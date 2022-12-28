See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Henderson works at Charleston Thyroid Center in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Cancer and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Charleston Thyroid Center
    1054 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Ste A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 388-7545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Cancer
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Cancer
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Henderson?

    Dec 28, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Henderson since 2018. She is extremely knowledgeable and in my humble opinion “the Best in her field “. We travel from Winston-Salem NC because we trust and value her wisdom. There are not enough accolades to describe her worth and professional. So thankful for her.
    Kenneth Myers — Dec 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Henderson to family and friends

    Dr. Henderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Henderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD.

    About Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376746453
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University of Ohio
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henderson works at Charleston Thyroid Center in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Henderson’s profile.

    Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Cancer and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.