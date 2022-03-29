Dr. Brittany Lister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Lister, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brittany Lister, MD is a Dermatologist in Traverse City, MI.
Dr. Lister works at
Northwestern Michigan Dermatology PC550 Munson Ave Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (231) 935-8717
- Munson Medical Center
Dr. Lister is such a good caring Dr. She spends ample time talking about the issues at hand and gives you several options for treatments that fit your needs. I would highly recommend her to anyone needing dermatology care.
- Dermatology
- English
- Dermatology
Dr. Lister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lister has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lister. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lister.
