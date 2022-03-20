Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brittany Mueller, MD
Overview of Dr. Brittany Mueller, MD
Dr. Brittany Mueller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westfield, NJ.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller's Office Locations
Amg Primary Care At Westfield142 Central Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (973) 829-4632
Phoenix Pain Relief Centers PA1000 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 106, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 598-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently established care with Dr. Meuller after weeks of searching for the right adult primary care provider for me. She was very kind, patient, and addressed all of my concerns. Her staff was also very competent and nice, making the experience comfortable and to the point, especially receptionist Sharonda. My lab results were delivered in a prompt manner and with a detailed explanation. Look forward to continuing treatment with her.
About Dr. Brittany Mueller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1063944650
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.