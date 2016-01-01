Dr. Brittany O'Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany O'Bryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brittany O'Bryan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery and Urology1700 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. O'Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O'Bryan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O'Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Bryan has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Stones and Vesicoureteral Reflux, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Bryan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.