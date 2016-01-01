Overview of Dr. Brittany O'Bryan, MD

Dr. Brittany O'Bryan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. O'Bryan works at Baptist Health Medical Group Colorectal Surgery in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Stones and Vesicoureteral Reflux along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.