Dr. Brittany Osgood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brittany Osgood, MD
Dr. Brittany Osgood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Osgood's Office Locations
Central Eye Care, LTD3030 W Salt Creek Ln # 300, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 978-4535Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had an emergency...an eye infection that just didn't go away via meds from my optometrist that diagnosed pink eye. Call my optometrist and wasn't in for 3 days. I was referred by a friend to Dr Osgood. She quickly assessed the situation, took the time to answer all my concerns and switched my course of meds from a infection to an allergy induced/blepharitis/dry eye. WITHIN an hour of treatment with the new meds, I felt relief and my eyes looked a ton better. I highly recommend Dr. Osgood and her staff at Central Eye Care/Arlington Eyes.
About Dr. Brittany Osgood, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1811191505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
