Dr. Brittany Osgood, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brittany Osgood, MD

Dr. Brittany Osgood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Osgood works at Central Eye Care in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Osgood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Eye Care, LTD
    3030 W Salt Creek Ln # 300, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 978-4535
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 07, 2019
    Had an emergency...an eye infection that just didn't go away via meds from my optometrist that diagnosed pink eye. Call my optometrist and wasn't in for 3 days. I was referred by a friend to Dr Osgood. She quickly assessed the situation, took the time to answer all my concerns and switched my course of meds from a infection to an allergy induced/blepharitis/dry eye. WITHIN an hour of treatment with the new meds, I felt relief and my eyes looked a ton better. I highly recommend Dr. Osgood and her staff at Central Eye Care/Arlington Eyes.
    JS — Aug 07, 2019
    About Dr. Brittany Osgood, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811191505
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brittany Osgood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osgood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osgood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osgood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osgood works at Central Eye Care in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Osgood’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Osgood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osgood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osgood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osgood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

