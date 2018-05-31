Dr. Brittany Panico, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Panico, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brittany Panico, DO
Dr. Brittany Panico, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Panico works at
Dr. Panico's Office Locations
Central Dupage Business Health27650 Ferry Rd Ste 210, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 933-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I changed to this practice recently. I feel that Dr. Panico is thorough and explains testing in a way that can be understood. I am comfortable asking questions about my condition, because Dr. Panico takes the time to educate you. I understand treatment options and possible outcomes. I know more about my condition in the 6 months I've been with this practice than I've understood in the 10 years with my previous practice.....She is a breath of fresh air!
About Dr. Brittany Panico, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1811253677
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panico works at
Dr. Panico has seen patients for Gout, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Panico. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.