Dr. Potter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brittany Potter, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Potter's Office Locations
Cedar Hill Pain & Rehab. PA716 N Highway 67 Ste 2, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (972) 291-9165
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend her because she did a nerve block on both sides of my neck at different times and now I am drug and pain free! I am very grateful to have her as my pain management doctor!
About Dr. Brittany Potter, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1164679429
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.