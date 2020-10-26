See All Podiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Brittany Staples, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Overview of Dr. Brittany Staples, DPM

Dr. Brittany Staples, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Staples works at Plastic Surgery Images in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Staples' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Podiatry and Associates LLC
    11709 Old Ballas Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-5683

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Arthroscopy
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Ankle Arthroscopy
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2020
    Very clear and explains conditions and takes the time to help patients understand!
    — Oct 26, 2020
    About Dr. Brittany Staples, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1720512551
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
