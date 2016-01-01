Dr. Brittany Strickland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Strickland, DO
Overview of Dr. Brittany Strickland, DO
Dr. Brittany Strickland, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Strickland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Strickland's Office Locations
-
1
Alaska Women's Health,PC3260 Providence Dr Ste 322, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5241
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strickland?
About Dr. Brittany Strickland, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689089716
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Health Program
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strickland works at
Dr. Strickland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.