Dr. Brittney Lambie, MD
Overview of Dr. Brittney Lambie, MD
Dr. Brittney Lambie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Lambie works at
Dr. Lambie's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach P.A.1075 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 255-4596
Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach PA1165 Dunlawton Ave Ste 102, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 255-4596
Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach PA1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 240, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 255-4596
Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach PA17 Old Kings Rd N Ste K, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 255-4596Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Good visit, busy facility. Have no complaints what so ever. Dr Lambie was extremely professional and very informative.
About Dr. Brittney Lambie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1992090237
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Marquette University / College of Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lambie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambie works at
Dr. Lambie has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambie.
