Overview of Dr. Brittney Lambie, MD

Dr. Brittney Lambie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Lambie works at The Orthopedic Clinic in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.