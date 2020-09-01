Dr. Brittney Laughlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittney Laughlin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brittney Laughlin, DO
Dr. Brittney Laughlin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Laughlin works at
Dr. Laughlin's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Health Alliance of Mobile1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 400, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laughlin?
Best doctor eveeerr!
About Dr. Brittney Laughlin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1649437732
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laughlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laughlin works at
Dr. Laughlin has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Laughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.