Overview of Dr. Brittni Rohde, MD

Dr. Brittni Rohde, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Rohde works at Grand Rapids Associated Internists in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Chronic Pain and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.