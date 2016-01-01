Overview of Dr. Britton Carter, MD

Dr. Britton Carter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Carter works at Alabama Eye M.D. - Drs. Lawaczeck, McKinnon, Feagin, Carter & Gee, P.C. in Vestavia Hills, AL with other offices in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.