Dr. Britton Carter, MD
Overview of Dr. Britton Carter, MD
Dr. Britton Carter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
Alabama Eye Services1009 Montgomery Hwy Ste 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 397-9400Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Harbin Clinic LLC550 Redmond Rd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (762) 235-3200
Harbin Clinic221 TECHNOLOGY PKWY NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (762) 235-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Britton Carter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Astigmatism, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
